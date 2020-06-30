12-year-old girl commits suicide in Nansana

By Monitor Team

Police in Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a 12-year-old girl is said to have committed suicide.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson identified the girl as Alisat Nantume, a resident of Gganda-Nansana Municipality Wakiso District.

Her body was found hanging on a rope in the house where she was staying with her aunt on Monday.

Her siblings said she had earlier on threatened to commit suicide for reportedly being assigned "too much" house chores.

“Police retrieved the body and took it to City Mortuary, Mulago for postmortem as investigations surrounding the minor’s death continue,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

This is the third reported case of suicide involving a minor this month.

On June 12, 2020, residents of Nantabulirwa village in Goma Division, Mukono District, were left in shock following the death of a seven-year-old Derrick Waderu, who reportedly died while trying to imitate a movie he had watched with his brother. Waderu is said to have tied shoe laces on a double decker bed before using them to hang himself.

His mother, Hannah Tumwekwase, told authorities that after having lunch, she instructed Waderu to mop the house, but he disappeared minutes later. On looking for him, the brother found him hanging on the decker bed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital only to be pronounced dead on arrival.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy in Mukono Municipality reportedly committed suicide after he was allegedly found defiling his six-year-old step sister. The boy was reportedly caught in the act by his stepmother, who threatened to report him to his father.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told journalists that the boy, out of anger and embarrassment, locked himself in a pit-latrine and hanged himself using a sisal rope.