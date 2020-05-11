By YAHUDU KITUNZI & DAVID ODUUT

Police in Namisindwa District have arrested three Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers over allegations of aiding the escape of Covid-19 suspected cases quarantined at Magale Secondary School in Magale Sub-county.

The UPDF spokesperson for Elgon/Bukedi Sub-region, Lt Jude Wandera, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects were arrested on orders of Mr Moses Wamoto Kigayi, the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), on Friday.

He identified one of the suspects as Cpl Issa Drug, the commander of security at Magale Quarantine Centre.

“The prime suspect Cpl Issa Drug has allegedly been aiding the escape of people under quarantine and getting bribes from them. As UPDF, we don’t tolerate such acts which tarnish our image,” Mr Wandera said.

According to Lt Wandera, the suspects would be charged with misconduct after a joint investigation by the police and UPDF.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects are being detained at Lwakhakha Police Station. Meanwhile, police in Bukedea District have arrested a UPDF officer for allegedly flouting presidential directives in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Lt Alex Edimu attached to Acholi B Armored Brigade in Northern Uganda was arrested on Thursday afternoon while drinking with a group of people in Bukedea Town.

According to Ezra Tugume, the Bukedea District Police Commander, Lt Edimu, who is also a resident of Bukedea District, bought ajono, a popular local brew made out of millet in Teso Sub-region at a local bar and later invited his friends to drink together.

“We got him with 10 of his friends drinking in an unfinished building,” Mr Tugume said adding that Lt Edimu also told police that he had been sent by State House to reinforce Bukedea police in night patrols.

Bukedea RDC Ramathan Walugembe, however, refuted claims that the UPDF officer had been sent to the district by State House.

TESTING FOR cOVID-19

Bukedea RDC Moses Wamoto said all the three soldiers will be quarantined for 14 days to ascertain their Covid-19 status. “Blood samples will be taken from them and sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute,” he said.

