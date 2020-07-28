By DENIS SSEBWAMI

Buikwe District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) has interdicted the procurement officer Mr Laban Frank Waiswa over alleged forged academic papers.

This comes after Uganda Management Institute (UMI) wrote to the district disowning Mr Waiswa as a former student.

In a letter dated July 13, 2020, the CAO, Mr George Ntulume indicated that he had received communication from Dr. Mary Basaasa, the Registrar UMI, clarifying about the Diploma certificate Waiswa reportedly attained from the institution.

“….we have established that you [Waiswa] used the disputed Diploma certificate in applying for the post of senior procurement officer in addition to other qualifications submitted to the District Service Commission at the time of recruitment,” the letter reads in part

Mr Ntulume said Mr Waiswa’s conduct is tantamount to impersonation and falsification of documents which is contrary to the ethical code of conduct of the Public Service and other laws of Uganda.

According to Dr Basaasa, Mr Waiswa has never been their student during the 2010/2011 academic year as he claims.

Mr Waiswa has been serving as Buikwe District senior procurement officer since 2013.

Mr Ntulume said he has given Waiswa 14 days to tender in his defense, giving reasonable cause as to why he should not face disciplinary action.

“Take note that while in the interdiction you will not access your place of work, you will receive half salary and you shall not travel out of the country without clearance,” the interdiction letter reads.

Mr Mathias Kigongo, the Buikwe District chairperson confirmed that Mr Waiswa did not have genuine academic papers at the time of recruitment.