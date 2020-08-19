Burnt irrigation scheme leaves rice farmers stuck

By ALFRED TUMUSHABE

More than 100 rice farmers in Matanda Parish, Kihiihi Sub-county in Kanungu District are stuck after fire destroyed Kameme Irrigation Scheme in Kameme Village.

The facility was burnt on July 26 at around 1.30pm, according to the local authorities.

President Museveni pledged to fund the establishment of an irrigation scheme in the area on June 28, 2017, while addressing Kanungu residents at Rusoroza Seed School in Kihiihi.

The President had visited the area following a prolonged drought that affected crops and triggered famine. State House officials would later set up the irrigation scheme drawing water from River Ntungwa.

“We had started to benefit from this irrigation scheme only to be saddened when it was gutted by fire last month,” Mr Gideon Tabaruka, the chairperson of the rice farmers, said on Monday.

He added that with the irrigation scheme in place, a rice farmer can harvest about 25 bags of 100kgs each from an acre. This would improve food security and household income. Mr Tabaruka said rice farmers sell a kilogramme at Shs3,200.

“We appeal to the President to help us in repairing the damaged irrigation equipment so that it can serve its original intended purpose,” he said.

Ms Eunice Tukamushaba, another rice farmer, said the destruction of the facility is a setback to the farmers.

“Commercial farming had begun taking root in this area and becoming a source of employment for very many people,” Ms Tukamushaba said.

Mr Gad Byomuhangi, the district vice chairperson, said: “It is my humble appeal the facility is replaced.”

Mr Shafique Ssekandi, the Resident District Commissioner, said investigations are ongoing and some people have been arrested over the incident.

“On July 26, I received information that the irrigation scheme equipment was gutted by fire destroying 32 sprinklers. We did investigations and I made a report which I submitted to the President’s Office and State House. For now, I have not received feedback on whether it will be reconstructed. I am planning to go to Kampala to follow up the matter,” Mr Ssekandi said.

He added that some district officials had rejected the scheme claiming those who established it did shoddy work. Daily Monitor was unable to verify this claim.