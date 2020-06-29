Byabashaija shuffles 56 senior Prisons officials

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

A total of 56 senior officers of the Uganda Prisons Service have been reshuffled.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, announced the changes in a June 26 notice.

In the Service Orders Part II number 06/2020, Dr Byabashaija appointed 26 officers to different positions, 10 were sent on leave, 18 transferred while one was confirmed. One officer was retired and another suspended from duty.

According to the notice, Commissioner of Prisons (CP) in charge of Custodial Services, Mr Wilson Francis Magomu, has been appointed to take charge of Security and Service Operations, and hands over office to Mr Apollo Baker Asinjah, who has been appointed acting CP Custodial Services.

Dr Byabashaija said the orders take immediate effect and instructed “the Director Administration to facilitate execution of these orders without delay.”

