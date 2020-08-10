COVID-19: Death toll in Uganda rises to 9
Monday August 10 2020
The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed two more deaths of Covid-19 bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in Uganda to nine.
The two cases are a 27-year old male from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Camp in Hoima District who died at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. The second victim is a 46-year-old male resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital.
The two victims, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health, had signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and results from the laboratories confirmed SARS-COV2.
Meanwhile, lates results show that 14 new cases have also been confirmed from samples tested on Sunday bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 1,297.
Of the new cases, 9 are contacts to previously confirmed cases from Kampala Metropolitan area, one from Ntungamo and one from Hoima while the other two are form truck drivers who arrived via Malaba and Goli points of entry.