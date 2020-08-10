COVID-19: Death toll in Uganda rises to 9

By Monitor Reporter

The Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed two more deaths of Covid-19 bringing the number of people who have succumbed to the disease in Uganda to nine.

The two cases are a 27-year old male from Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Camp in Hoima District who died at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital. The second victim is a 46-year-old male resident of Kampala who died at Nsambya Hospital.

The two victims, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Health, had signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and results from the laboratories confirmed SARS-COV2.

Meanwhile, lates results show that 14 new cases have also been confirmed from samples tested on Sunday bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 1,297.