COVID-19 cases jump to 74 as 11 truck drivers test positive

By Monitor Reporter

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda has jumped from 63 to 71 after health workers registered 11 cases at various border posts.

The new 11 positive cases that were registered on Thursday include; six Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post and five Kenyan truck drivers.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, three Kenyan drivers arrived via Malaba Border Post while two arrived via Busia Border Post.

Dr Mwebesa said that the 11 COVID-19 positive cases were from 1,020 samples tested from truck drivers at border points of entry.

He said that none of the registered cases had signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

According to Dr Mwebesa, 1,331 samples were tested on Thursday at the Uganda Virus Research Centre.