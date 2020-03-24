Caterpillars ravage gardens in Luweero

By DAN WANDERA

Farmers in three sub-counties in Luweero District have appealed to government for help following the invasion of caterpillars that have destroyed coffee and banana plantations, among other crops.

The caterpillars that destroy any green leaves have been reported in Butuntumula, Makulubita and Luweero sub-counties.

Ms Deborah Nanteza, 50, a farmer based at Semiyungu Village in Makulubita Sub-county, said the caterpillars destroyed leaves on all Musizi trees in her garden before descending on the banana and coffee plantation.

“It is unfortunate that caterpillars caught us unaware since we were still in a dry spell. When they invaded the trees, we did not think they would later turn to the bananas and coffee plants. The district officials have advised us to spray using pesticides,” Ms Nanteza said at the weekend.

Mr Kefa Herman Ssendagire, a farmer at Kasaala Village in Butuntumula Sub-county, says the black caterpillars have destroyed his coffee and banana farm.

“We pray that we get some intervention from government,” Mr Ssendagire said.

Dr Andrew Kidda Makubuya, the Luweero District production officer, confirmed the invasion of the black caterpillars in the district.

“Our team made a quick response when the cases were first reported on March 13. The district technical teams visited the gardens. We were able to identify the caterpillars as the false codling moths that are not very new in our area, but destructive if not swiftly attended to. We have now advised our farmers to spray the affected areas using the Cypermethrin pesticides,” Mr Kidda said.

Mr Abby Ssozi Bakisula, the Luweero District secretary for production said: “It is true the chemicals are expensive, but the district has already contacted the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure the farmers get the pesticides for spraying their respective gardens. We are sensitisation them,” Mr Ssozi said.