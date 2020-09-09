Chaos as NRM announces two winners for same seat

BY FELIX AINEBYOONA The National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, has sacked the party registrar for Rwampara District for disobeying his orders and declaring a different winner in last week’s NRM primaries. On Saturday last week, Mr Tanga declared Ms Molly Asiimwe the winner of the Rwampara District Woman MP NRM flag with 17,808 votes. She was followed by Ms Annah Kansiime with 16,565 votes, Ms Peace Kusasira with 9,813 votes, Ms Agnes Tusiime (3,345), Ms Esther Kirabo (2,147) and Ms Kasifa Shakira (850). However on Monday, the district NRM registrar, Mr Richard Asiimwe, also declared Ms Kansiime the duly elected party flag bearer for the same seat, sparking confusion and chaos among voters. ‘’The NRM electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, declared results that are different from what we obtained as NRM electoral commission-Rwampara District,’’ Mr Asiimwe told Daily Monitor on Monday. Mr Asiimwe said Ms Kansiime polled 20,019 votes, followed by Ms Molly Asiimwe with 14,410 votes. However, addressing journalists in Mbarara Town on Monday, Mr Tanga said he is the only one allowed by the NRM constitution to declare winners in any given election unless someone is delegated to do so.

Tanga’s resolve

"I have full power to declare results so long as the results have been certified and the candidates have gone through it. Article 39 (11) gives NRM electoral commission power to delegate part of its roles to any organ or an individual of a party. So, when we appoint district registrars, we simply delegate our roles to them. And that delegation is not permanent; we can withdraw it any time,” he said

Mr Tanga said he has dismissed Mr Asiimwe for disobedience and called on police to arrest him for causing confusion among the electorate.

“Annulling a result is criminal. I will call on police to come and arrest Richard Asiimwe because yesterday, they should have arrested him. That causes chaos in the district,” he said.

Mr Tanga added: “That is forgery. The chairman of NRM electoral commission has announced the results. How can a district registrar, who is not appointed on permanent terms, go against the chairperson of the commission? Forthwith I have written his letter of termination of duty with effect from September 7. ”

Mr Asiimwe yesterday said he had not yet received the dismissal letter but added that he was ready to leave office.

“I did what I was supposed to do, so dismissing me from office is okay with me though I have not received the letter,” he said.