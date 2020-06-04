Covid-19: Gulu task force leaders placed under quarantine

By URN

Gulu District chairperson Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi and the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Maj Santo Okot Lapolo have been placed under quarantine as a precaution on suspicion that they could have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

They are among scores of people including some media practitioners and health workers who were placed under both self and institutional quarantine being possible contacts of two commissioners from the Ministry of Health who reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The commissioners, alongside other senior officials from the health ministry, visited Gulu District on May 26, for a Covid-19 monitoring and surveillance programme. During the visit, they held a meeting with the area leadership and later conducted sensitization through local radio stations.

According to Mr Mapenduzi, the officials held a meeting with key members of the district task force before participating in talk shows on four local radio stations in the district after which they proceeded to Pader and Kitgum districts.

However, as part of the precautionary measures by the Ministry of Health, all officials were subjected to Covid-19 tests and some of the results turned out positive. This includes samples taken from one of the commissioners who were in Gulu.

Mr Mapenduzi says that as required by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), all those who interacted with the team from the Ministry, including the journalists from the media houses that hosted them have been identified and will be quarantined for 14 days.

“All are on both self and institutional quarantine, including myself. Samples are being taken to Entebbe for tests and you will be informed about the results accordingly,” he said.

Statistics provided by the District Health Officer, Mr Yoweri Idiba indicate that currently, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital is treating 65 active patients for Coronavirus disease. Four patients have so far been discharged from the facility the cumulative figure of 69 cases.