DR Congo attacks kill 43

By AFP

Forty-three people have died in three days of clashes between armed groups and soldiers in DR Congo's perennially unstable east, government and army officials said on Monday.

The deadliest clash occurred on Friday when "attackers armed with guns and knives killed 21 civilians in Mahagi," said Gilbert Tsale, a senior regional official in the eastern Ituri province.

In the neighbouring Djugu area, fighting has raged since Sunday in Lisey, pitting the army against militias, Colonel James Ngongo, the army spokesman in Ituri said.

"Two soldiers died, the attackers killed two civilians while fleeing and the army killed 12 assailants," he said.

On Sunday, an attack by the Armed Democratic Force (ADF) militia claimed the lives of five men and one woman, John Kambale, the local head of Malambo, near the eastern town of Beni in North Kivu province said.

ADF fighters are accused of killing more than 1,000 civilians in the Beni region since October 2014.