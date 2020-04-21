Education ministry scraps programme to reopen schools

By URN

The education ministry has extended the scheduled opening date of primary, secondary schools, universities and tertiary institutions.

The development comes after the extension of the lockdown to 21-days in order to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID -19).

In response to the danger posed by the pandemic to learners in Uganda, President Museveni, on March 20, closed all schools and educational institutions for a period of 30 days, in a bid to avoid the possible rapid spread of new infections of COVID- 19 were schools to remain open.

After two weeks, the ministry released a timetable to guide the re-opening of schools.

Tentative dates for reopening at the time were April 27, 2020, for pre-primary, primary and secondary learners.

University students were supposed to resume classes on May 2, 2020.

Term two, according was supposed to start on June 22 and end on September 4; while the third term, was scheduled to begin on September 21 and end on December 19.

However, the ministry says, the previously released timetable can no longer be used.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Ms Janet Museveni, the education minister said that schools can no longer open as was earlier planned.

"This will not be possible in the present circumstances," she said.

She said that the education ministry would be guided by the COVID-19 task force on the next step. She did not specify when the new school term would begin.

Since schools are still closed, the ministry has developed a framework to enable students to learn during the lockdown.

According to the framework, the learning will be done via televisions and radios. The two platforms will cater for learners in primary and secondary schools.

Students in tertiary institutions and universities are required to carry out personal reading and research during this time.

More than 73,000 schools and institutions were closed affecting more than15 million learners and 548,000 teachers.