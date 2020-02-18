FDC endorses Nyanjura for KCCA speaker

By DAMALAI MUKHAYE

Opposition party Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has endorsed Makerere University councillor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura, as their flag bearer in the forthcoming race for election of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) speaker.

The emended KCCA Act 2020, which came into force last year, created a position of speaker at KCCA and speakers for city divisions. The speakers will be elected by the respective KCCA and division councillors on March 5.

Mandate

A speaker presides over council meetings, the role initially played by the Lord Mayor under the old law.

Addressing journalists at FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, FDC party president Patrick Amuriat said five FDC councillors had initially picked forms to contest for the speaker’s position, among them Ms Nyanjura, Mr Abubaker Kawalya (Rubaga North), Ms Olive Namazi (Woman councillor for Kyambogo University, Ms Happy Nasasira, and Mr Ismail Damba.

Mr Amuriat said when the party invited them for vetting, only Ms Nyanjura showed up and she was endorsed as the party flag bearer.

