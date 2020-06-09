FDC starts registration of flag bearers ahead of 2021 polls

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked all the party members interested in running for political positions in 2021 to fill in forms.

Addressing journalists yesterday at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, the party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, said the designated forms must be filled in before the end of the month ahead of the party primaries.

Mr Amuriat guided that the registration process shall be done in three categories of presidential and parliamentary, mayoral, and local council elections.

“During last week’s sitting of management and the National Executive Committee (NEC), we approved a revised internal electoral roadmap. All FDC members are hereby advised to fill in expression of interest forms indicating positions they want to contest for in the forthcoming General Election,” Mr Amuriat said.

“The exercise will be closed end of this June. If you want to be a presidential or parliamentary candidate, you must return your form to the headquarters and hand it in to the party electoral commission,” he added.

Aspiring candidates for city mayor and district chairperson are also supposed to submit their expression of interest forms to the headquarters.

Mr Amuriat said the rest of the candidates can submit their forms to the district or constituency electoral commission. “We will also make provision for online registration. The secretary general and the electoral commission will transit these forms to all our branches soonest,” he said.

Advertisement

According to Mr Amuriat, the party plans to hold party primaries in July and August for local council positions, and August and September for parliamentary and presidential aspirants.

He also said the party’s NEC also approved a manifesto development committee headed by former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Wafula Oguttu.

Other members assigned to develop the party manifesto include Ms Salaamu Musumba (FDC vice president eastern), Dr Joseph Tindyebwa (Deputy Secretary-General for Policy and Research), Ms Betty Aol (Leader of the Opposition in Parliament), Albert Oduman Okello (former Bukedea MP), Jack Sabiiti (former Rukiga MP) and Mukalazi Kibuuka (businessman).

Meanwhile, Mr Amuriat accused the government of contracting a German company to print the ballot papers.

However, Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson Jotham Taremwa dismissed FDC’s claim, saying they are not aware of the process.