Fire burns Margarita hotel

By ENID NINSIIMA

Margarita Hotel that usually hosts VIPs including the President in Kasese town was Tuesday morning destroyed by fire that left many items worth millions of shillings lost.

The residents of Kasese and staff at Margarita hotel under Reco Industries were left in shock after fire destroyed the reception part of the hotel that houses the office of the manager, cash office, dinning, kitchen and the bar among others.

One of the staff members, who talked to this publication on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to journalists, said four fridges and many official items he never described were burnt by fire that caught the hotel.

“My friend, so many things have been burnt but if you want more information please look for the management. What I saw were four fridges but about other things just leave me alone,” the staff said.

According to the Rwenzori East regional police commander, Mr Samuel Asiimwe, the fire was caused by a short circuit.

“It is true Margarita hotel has been caught by fire as a result of a short circuit but we had to swing into action quickly and managed to put off the fire before spreading to other parts of the hotel. We have managed to put off the fire that started from the dining hall, where two fridges were burnt as we establish other items that could have been spoilt” the RPC Asiimwe said.