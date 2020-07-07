By Eric Dominic Bukenya

Whenever the skies open, transport and businesses in most parts of Kampala comes to a halt.

Yesterday traffic came to a standstill after a downpour that lasted more than three hours, causing flooding on different roads in Kampala.

The most affected roads were Queens Way and Mulwana Road. The flooding is partly attributed to the ongoing construction works at the Kampala flyover project which commenced last year.

City suburbs such as Kasubi, Katanga, Kisenyi, Nalukolongo, Kabuusu, Katwe, Namungoona, Kyambogo and Kinawataka, were also affected.

Motorists wade through a flooded road in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER LUBOWA



Other flooding-prone areas in the city include Queen’s Way, Ssebaana Kizito Road (Former Nakivubo Mews), Kabuusu junction, Jinja Road roundabout and Kyambogo-Banda.

Kampala Capital City Authority has upgraded a number of drainage channels to divert floods. However, the problem seems far from over.

Cyclists wade through floods on Mulwana Road in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

Men hold onto a police patrol vehicle on the flooded Mukwano Road after a downpour on July 6, 2020. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

A boda boda cyclist struggles through the flooded Mukwano Road. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA