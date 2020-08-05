Ghanaian remanded over illegal stay in Uganda

On the count of making a false declaration, it is alleged that on July 03, while in Kampala, the accused for the purpose of obtaining a Ugandan passport attached wrong information on the application form pretending to be a Ugandan.

By Betty Ndagire

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded to Kitalya prison a Ghanaian national over illegal stay in Uganda.

The accused Emmanuel Paul Darko,21, alias Opio Paul is facing three counts including; illegal stay in the country, giving false information to obtain a national identity card and making a false declaration to obtain a Ugandan passport.

Darko who doubles as a footballer with Bugamba Football Club in Mbarara District denied the charges read to him by magistrate Ketty Acca.

Court opted to remand him until August 11 for further mention, since the accused had no sureties in court.

Prosecution contends that Darko on July 13, 2019 was unlawfully in Kampala, which is in contravention of the provisions of the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act.

It is further stated that in 2019 the accused Darko while in Kampala in order to obtain a Uganda National Identity Card, he falsely stated that he was an Itesot by tribe and a Ugandan, whereas not.

On the count of making a false declaration, it is alleged that on July 03, 2019 while in Kampala, the accused for the purpose of obtaining a Ugandan passport attached wrong information on the application form pretending to be a Ugandan.