KCCA officials go into self-isolation

By JAMES KABENGWA

Kampala- Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) top managers have been ordered to go into self-quarantine after four staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju said yesterday that Minister for Kampala Affairs Betty Amongi ordered the closure of most offices, including that for Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and four members of his executive as well as the directors headed by Mr Andrew Kitaka.

Ms Amongi, according to Mr Kaujju, also ordered all staff regarded as contacts to the previously confirmed cases to self-quarantine.

He added that Mr Kitaka, his deputy, Mr Samuel Sserunkuuma, the health director, Dr Sam Okello, as well as other support staff have already closed their offices and will be working home for two weeks.

“They are already self-isolating and will be home for two weeks and thereafter we will know what to do,” Mr Kaujju said.

Mr Lukwago’s aide, Mr Elvis Kintu, said staff in the Lord Mayor’s office are going into self-isolation for 14 days.

“However, the Executive remains startled by the fright reaction by the Minister for Kampala whose action forced KCCA staff into self-isolation without any modalities for business continuity at the Institution,” a statement attributed to Mr Lukwago said.

Government yesterday launched mass testing of KCCA staff . This came as the Ministry of Health reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, with four more frontline health workers and three security personnel testing positive for the virus, pushing the country’s tally to 646.

The total number of frontline health workers who have so far tested positive are 22.

Mr Kaujju said the directors were asked to stay away from City Hall because they were contacts with some staff who were found positive last week.