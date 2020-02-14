Kabale garage owner held over torture of nephew

By EMMANUEL ARINAITWE & ROBERT MUHEREZA

The director of Kabale Masters Auto Garage has been arrested in connection with the alleged torture of his 19-year-old nephew over theft of garage equipment.

The arrest of the suspect on Wednesday morning followed a directive by the Kabale District Police Commander, Mr Brian Ampeire.

Mr Ampeire identified the victim as Abel Arihihi, a resident of Karubizi parish, Nyakinoni Sub-county Kanungu District.

Arihihi was accused of stealing motor vehicle equipment.

At the time of torture, Arihihi was training in motor vehicle mechanics at Kabale Masters Auto Garage located at Rwakaraba Cell, Kabale Municipality, owned by the suspect who is also his maternal uncle.

It is reported that the suspect allegedly tortured his nephew on December 28 last year from the garage premises.

Police said Arihihi’s buttocks have severely been damaged and his body is covered with scars after his uncle allegedly kicked, slapped and beat him using metallic wires, pieces of wood and garage tools such as chisels.

“Upon returning from Christmas celebrations on December 28, the suspect together with other two people tied me using ropes before beating me. They asked about the missing garage equipment and I told them that by the time the garage equipment got lost, I had already left for Christmas holiday. They kept me in the car boot for four days without meals,” Arihihi narrated.

The victim said he was later taken to Kabale Police Station.

“When the victim was brought at Kabale Police Station, he had already suffered severe torture and we directed that he first gets treated.

Statements were recorded from the victim and we have been investigating the matter. The victim was later allowed to open a case of assault against the garage owner,” Mr Ampaire said on Wednesday.

Mr Ampaire said they have preferred charges of assault and causing grievous harm against the suspect.

“The accused garage owner is in our cells. Members of the public must avoid taking the law into their own hands, torturing suspects is against the law. Desist from mob action,” Mr Ampeire warned.

Relatives speak out

Ms Hope Byakatonda, the victim’s mother, said she was surprised to receive information that his biological brother had tortured her son instead of taking care of him.

Mr Dan Anyijukire, 38, a brother of the victim, while asking police to ensure justice, said: “My brother’s condition is not good at all. It will take him about six months to recover. We have so far spent about Shs1.8 million on his medication.”

