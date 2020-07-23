By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament Ms Rebecca Kadaga has summoned the Minister of Internal Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo to present a report to the House concerning investigations about police officers who allegedly assaulted Mr Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director of Ruparelia Group.

Mr Ruparelia, the son to property mogul Sudhir Ruparelia last Friday accused members of the anti-terrorism police of assaulting him near his home in Kololo, a Kampala suburb.

During Wednesday afternoon plenary sitting, Mr Ruparelia’s matter was brought to the attention of the House by Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa who said there was need for the Minister of Internal Affairs to brief the country on what action the police force had taken against officers who allegedly attacked the businessman.

“Last week we heard about the people who wanted to kidnap Mr Rajiv Ruparelia when he was walking but was only saved by his dogs. We have been waiting for the Minister of Internal Affairs to tell us who those people because in the videos we saw they were dressed in police uniform,” Mr Okupa said.

Mr Okupa said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras and therefore should be easy for police to apprehend the suspects.

Gen Odongo and his Junior Minister, Mr Mario Obiga Kania were not in the House to give instant response to the matter raised on the floor.

The Speaker said the country needs an update about the people who attacked the businessman who is also a Motor Rally Driver in the broad day light.

“I ask the Minister of Internal Affairs to come here and give an update on the issue of the people who attacked Mr Rajiv,” Ms Kadaga ruled without giving a specific date.

Last week, Mr Ruparelia said that when he was walking his dogs in the neighbourhood, he stopped a speeding vehicle to inquire why the driver was acting reckless. He said it turned out that the people traveling in the van were policemen.

He said that he told them it was unsafe for them to drive at such a speed in a residential area but they reportedly responded by telling him that they were speeding in Uganda not in India. He said that several policemen jumped out of the car and assaulted him.

“An officer angrily said to me that this is not India. This is Uganda. Immediately when the dogs realised that I was being beaten by the officers they tried to save me. This was a racial attack," Mr Ruparelia said.

Mr Ruparelia’s family which has interests in insurance, real estate, the hospitality industry, education, among other businesses are Ugandans of Indian descent.

The dog handler, according to Mr Ruparelia, was also assaulted before he was admitted to hospital.

In a stamen, police said the law enforcers were defending themselves against Mr Ruparelia who had reportedly set his dogs to attack them after a heated verbal exchange.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said on Friday that as the cops listened to Mr Ruparelia, who had stopped their car, he set his dogs at them.

“The preliminary information we have is two-sided and we can’t make conclusions. I can’t deny that our officers abused him nor can I deny that the officers were acting in self defence. We will conclude when we interview the two parties,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said that a case of rush and negligence against Mr Ruparelia, had been registered by the police officers who are attached to the offeicer of Bank of Uganda deputy governor.

He said that Mr Ruparelia was free to report to police and register a racial profiling and assault case against the police officers.