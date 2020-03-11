Kadaga tasks minister to explain mandatory vehicle inspection

The petitions pauses a mysterious challenge to SGS which has nearly lost its dream, having set up operation terminals along major trunk roads, leading to the Capital City.

Cabinet recently cleared SGS to undertake mandatory vehicle inspection, lifting a 2017 halt imposed by Parliament on grounds that it did not promote local content.

By MOSES KYEYUNE

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, to explain the controversial clearance of SGS for mandatory vehicle inspection.

This comes just weeks after Cabinet recently cleared the Swiss company, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) to carry out the inspection.

Ms Kadaga said during the House sitting Tuesday, that she was petitioned by Uganda Motor Industry, an association of Ugandan motor specialists who said they can do the job.

She said, the Trade Minister should advise Parliament on the arrangement, especially regarding the failure to trust local capacity.

“They are stating that they have capacity to do inspection and that they would want to be given an opportunity because they are all Ugandans so they don’t see why the government is giving preferential treatment to a foreign company when the same work can be done by Ugandans under the Buy-Uganda-Build-Uganda,” Ms Kadaga said .

The Speaker said that the Uganda Motor Industry Association has 10 members and they are importers of new cars.

“They are taking issue with the government decision to renew the contract of SGS relating to motor vehicle inspection,” she said.

The Minister is expected to brief Parliament on the matter before end of March.