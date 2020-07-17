Kadaga tells off minister over boda ban

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, yesterday castigated government over the prolonged ban of boda bodas from carrying passengers.

It is more than a month since the government started gradual easing of the lockdown that started in March as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Boda boda riders were limited to carrying cargo.

With several petitions from different associations of boda boda riders, Ms Kadaga last month summoned the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, to the House to give a detailed plan of lifting the ban on the business, which employs at least two million Ugandans.

Another petition by boda boda riders from Kaliro District was presented on the floor by Bulamogi County MP, Mr Kenneth Lubogo. In their petition, the riders pleaded with Parliament to compel government to lift the ban on carrying passengers.

“Your petitioners request that they are allowed to carry passengers for at least a distance not exceeding 40 miles from their respective stages. They are saying that if not, government provides them with food and boda bodas impounded by the police are released,” Mr Lubogo said.

It is at this point that the Speaker asked State minister for Transport Joy Kabatsi to give an update on what her ministry is doing to sort out the issue.

Ms Kabatsi instead asked the House to find answers in President Museveni’s last address to the nation over Covid-19.