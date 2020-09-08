Kitgum councillor arrested for printing, displaying Kony poster

By DENIS OPOKA & CISSY MAKUMBI

Police in Kitgum municipality in northern Uganda have detained a municipal councillor on allegations of printing and displaying the campaign poster of the elusive Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel leader Joseph Kony.

Mr Peter Paul Tabu, the LC III representing Town ward in Central division, Kitgum municipality was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly printing and displaying the purported campaign poster.

Authorities said he downloaded the said campaign poster from social media using his phone before he printed them.

The poster which had been circulating on social media indicated that Kony was planning to contest for president in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Tommy Eyaku, the Kitgum District Police Commander said they were still making consultations with the regional police headquarters and the Resident State Attorney on what charges to prefer against Tabu before they arraign him in court.

The Kony-led LRA rebels waged war across five countries in east and central Africa for nearly 30 years, and were notorious for chopping off limbs as punishment, as well as kidnapping and raping young girls. The group is now believed to comprise no more than a few hundred fighters.

During the two decade war waged by the rebels in northern Uganda, thousands of people lost their lives and more than 30,000 children abducted. The rebel activities also left about 1.5 million people displaced.

Of the five senior LRA commanders indicted by the ICC 15 years ago, only Dominic Ongwen and his former leader, Joseph Kony, are still alive. Despite a $5m (£3.5m) reward for information leading to his capture, Kony remains elusive.

