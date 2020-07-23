Lockdown: One woman’s plea with Museveni over Covid-19

By Franklin Draku

Calls of distress from Ugandans across the country are pouring in, pleading with government to bail them out with relief food.

While government distributed food to the vulnerable population in some parts of the country, residents from other districts, including those under lockdown, are still waiting.

One woman from Arua District has urged President Museveni to come to their rescue, wondering why he only distributed food in one part of the country and sent security forces to beat up residents in her area.

“They (security forces) don’t want us to walk and also want us to wear face masks. If we do not, they beat us. Are we coronavirus or we aren’t human beings?” the woman, who only identifies herself as Children’s Mouth, says

The woman says the President must act now because all school age-going girls have resorted to marriage.

“Children who had been waiting to go back to school have all got married. Will they bring back those who have got married when schools open, or new children will be enrolled to study when schools finally reopen?” she asked.

She claims their businesses have also been stopped.

“We now stay at home since our only business of selling waragi (local brew)was banned. Does President Museveni want us to die? If we die, who is going to vote for him?” she asked.

Local Defence Unit personnel have since been withdrawn countrywide to undergo refresher training in human rights and law enforcement procedures. They are to be trained by the police.

The move came a few days after President Museveni questioned their human rights record.

LDUs have been criticised for killings and torture while on duty.

There are more than 25,000 LDUs in the country. Most of them were recruited two years ago following increased crime in various parts of the country.

On several occasions, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has had to apologise for the behaviour of the LDUs.

Recommendation

Last week, a new study by scientists at Makerere University College of Natural Sciences has recommended that government extends the Covid-19 lockdown up to October.

The scientists said rushing to release more than 75 per cent of the population from lockdown before the said time would cost the country more than 10,000 infections, something that is unmanageable given the fragile health system.