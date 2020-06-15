Lukwago gives deputy 3-day ultimatum on Museveni offer

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Mr Erias Lukwago, has given his deputy, Ms Sarah Kanyike, a three-day ultimatum to either take President Museveni’s offer or reject it.

President Museveni nominated Ms Kanyike as director gender, community service and production in the new changes at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) that were announced at the weekend.

In the new changes, Mr Museveni also declined to confirm Mr Andrew Kitaka and instead nominated Dorothy Kisaka as the new KCCA executive director.

Mr Lukwago told Daily Monitor yesterday that said if Ms Kanyike does not reject the new offer by tomorrow, he will on Wednesday move and appoint a new deputy lord mayor.

“I called Ms Kanyike about the new appointment but we did not speak much because she told me she was in a meeting. She promised to call me back but she has not yet. I am still waiting for her reply,” Mr Lukwago said.

“But if she does not get back to me by tomorrow (Tuesday), then I will move on Wednesday and take a legal decision of appointing another deputy mayor to replace her because you cannot hold two jobs,” he added.

He, however, blamed Mr Museveni for selecting a person who already occupied a substantive job in the same institution, saying if Ms Kanyike takes on the new offer, it means there should be a by-election to replace her.

Ms Kanyike is the councillor representing Makindye East at the Authority. Mr Lukwago appointed her as his deputy in June 2016.

“I have advised Ms Kanyike not to take up this job because it will be costly to conduct another by-election. But I leave this decision to her,”Mr Lukwago said.

“President Museveni ought to know that he is going to disorganise the setup of the institution. Why would he appoint someone who already holds a substantive position? I thought he knew the process we go through to conduct a by-election,” he added.

On other appointees, Mr Lukwago said he expects them to behave professionally. He said he respects the rule of law and leadership.

President Museveni also appointed Mr David Luyimbazi Ssali as the deputy executive director of the authority.

Dr Daniel Okello Ayen was confirmed as the director of public health and environment, while Ms Grace Akullo was nominated as the new director of human resource and administration, replacing Mr Richard Lule.

Mr Kitaka and Sam Sserunkuuma, who was the acting deputy executive director, will retain their substantive positions as director of engineering and technical services and revenue collections, respectively.