Lukwago unveils KCCA executive committee

Running the city. Mr Lukwago shrugged off claims that his roles are now ceremonial, saying the new law gives him all executive powers of managing the city.

By URN

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Monday unveiled members of his new executive that will run city affairs.

Mr Lukwago appointed the executive members pursuant to the recently amended KCCA Act. Their names will be introduced to council before they start work.

The appointment of the executive members comes barely a week after councillors elected Mr Abubaker Kawalya (Rubaga North male councillor) as KCCA council speaker and Mr Bruhan Byaruhanga (Kyambogo University male councillor) as deputy speaker.

According to Section 14 (a) of the Act, there shall be a city executive committee for the council which shall perform the executive functions.

The executive committee consists of the Lord Mayor, who is the chairperson, the deputy Lord Mayor, who will work as the vice chairperson, and other three members appointed by the Lord Mayor from among the members of the council.

Executive members

Advertisement

Mr Lukwago appointed his deputy, Ms Sarah Kanyike, and other three councillors as executive ministers.

Ms Kanyike was appointed minister of gender and community services. She will also oversee production and city markets.

Ms Doreen Nyanjura (Makerere University female councillor) was appointed minister for finance and administration.

She will also oversee treasury services, internal audit, legal affairs, and human resource.

Ms Olive Namazzi (Kyambogo University female councillor) was appointed minister of health education and sports and she will also oversee environmental affairs.

Mr Kennedy Okello (Nakawa II male councillor) was appointed minister of works and physical planning and he will also oversee the engineering services.