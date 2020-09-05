Covid-19: Makarere suspends issuance of transcripts

BY DAMALI MUKHAYE



Kampala- Makerere University has suspended the issuance of student’s transcripts and certificates after two of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The university on Tuesday started mass testing of all its staff at the university’s Freedom Square. The exercise is ongoing.

The staff are being tested by the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the College of Health Sciences.

“All our stakeholders are hereby informed that collection of transcripts and certificates from the Senate Building in person is suspended until further notice,” the university statement, which was posted on Twitter, reads in part.

The vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the decision to suspend issuance of transcripts is to protect its staff from the increasing Covid-19 infections in Kampala.

“Management is working on an alternative arrangement for issuance of all academic documents and will keep all our stakeholders informed,” he said.

Saturday Monitor has also learnt that the university has closed its Senate Building until further notice.

A notice from the Academic Registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye, which this newspaper has seen, addressed to all staff, indicates that the building will be closed temporarily.

The Senate Building handles issuance of transcripts, certificates, student’s admission letters , and certification of students’ academic documents, among others.

Prof Nawangwe confirmed the Senate Building has been closed because the two staff who tested positive for Covid-19 are from that office and the university does not want to risk the health of other staff.

But Prof Nawangwe said they can print out provisional transcripts online.

He also said provisional admission letters for students who have been recently admitted for the 2020/2021 academic year can be printed online.

“The closure of the Senate Building is temporary as we make arrangements for better handling of our customers. We should re-open after a week,” Prof Nawangwe said.