Mbale, Soroti hospitals get boost in Covid fight

By LEONARD MUKOOLI

The health workers in the respective hospitals have been complaining of having inadequate PPE.

While handing over the PPE and other washing facilities at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital at the weekend, Prof Peter Olupot, the executive director of MCRI, said the equipment supports the hospitals to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This donation is our institutional commitment and contribution to the ongoing government efforts on the fight against the pandemic in the region through protecting frontline health workers,” he said.

Prof Olupot said once the health workers are safe, they will be encouraged to work harder to protect the communities from the virus.

He, however, said the hospital administrators need to ensure proper disposal of the used PPE to avoid any risk of transmission and environmental pollution.

“We need to prevent any possible Covid-19 transmission that may come as a result of poor PPE disposal,” he said.

Dr Emmanuel Tugeinayo, the director of Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, applauded MCRI for the help.

“We have been facing a challenge of inadequate PPEs at the hospital because what is always provided by the ministry is not adequate to cater for all staff at the hospital and other lower facilities,” he said.

Mbale District Resident Commissioner Barasa Ogajo asked the hospital administrators to ensure proper accountability for the donated PPEs.