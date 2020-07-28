Museveni gets Covid-19 panic, tests negative

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

President Museveni has revealed that he called in Ministry of Health experts on Sunday to test for Covid-19 after developing a sore throat and a hoarse voice. Fortunately, the results came out negative and he managed to keep appearing in public.

Mr Museveni made the revelation on Tuesday shortly after being nominated as the national chairman and presidential flag bearer for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) at the party secretariat at Kyadondo road.

Mr Museveni who is now running unopposed for NRM Chairman and a sole candidate for the party flag ahead of 2021 elections revealed that on Sunday his team called in experts to extract a sample to test for Covid-19.

The President was nominated by Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda for NRM National Chairman and was seconded by the Chairman of NRM youth league Mr Gadafi Nasur and Ms Amina Lukanga.

"I apologise for the horse voice. Last week we had a lot of meetings and I think if you speak for a long time with a mask, you get a problem," Mr Museveni said.

"On Sunday I started feeling cough and developed a sore throat. My first call was Corona. So I called the doctors and they took samples and in the evening they returned results saying no Corona," he revealed.

The President who has since March when Uganda recorded its first case of Covid-19 teated the disease as an "enemy" revealed that he could not chair the Cabinet meeting on Monday because of the same problem.

He then cautioned Ugandans against laxity in observing the measures and guidelines issued by the government to fight Covid-19, saying the two deaths should be a lesson to learn from.

Mr Museveni said that the two victims could have had their lives save if they had reported to the hospitals early enough.

Last week, a 34 year-old resident of Namisindwa District was the first confirmed Covid-19 related death despite not having been diagnosed with the disease prior to her death. An 80 year-old woman, a resident of Kisenyi in Kampala, was the second case of fatality to be recorded.

"If you wanted to see deaths, now you have seen them. We have been begging you please don't die. People wanted to see danger but now you have seen. This is 'endozo' (the test), so if you don't listen we are going to do a lot of work" the President said.