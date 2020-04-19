Museveni orders encroachers to vacate lakeshores, river banks

By JOB BWIRE

President Museveni on Sunday ordered encroachers to vacate lakeshores and river banks before the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) catches up with them.

According to Mr Museveni, water levels in Lake Victoria have risen to 13.21 metres; this being the second-highest level since May 1964, when the lake went up to 13.41 metres.

“This water, we have the problem of encroachers, people who cultivate on the shores of the lake and banks of the river. Please get off those points. NEMA is coming to chase you off because you will bring us problems. With the rains, the levels have risen to 13.21m. This is the second-highest level since 1964 May, when the lake went up to 13.41," Mr Museveni said on Sunday while updating the nation on government efforts in the figt against the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Museveni further noted that when he visited Jinja District 3earlier in the day to inspect the extent of damage caused by a 16-acre moving island that partly blocked Nalubale Bridge and also moved towards the dam causing a power blackout during his last address (April 14), he observed that the said island had people’s gardens.

“This floating vegetation has yams and cassava....this is a garden! People had cultivated there and were the ones disturbing that surface. I want to congratulate our engineers. Another island was coming but they intercepted it on the way. I want to congratulate our engineers for solving that problem. We are now going to buy amphibious. I appeal to you my government partners, pay our scientist well so they stabilise and help you,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Environment warned people who had encroached on wetlands around Lake Victoria to vacate because the lake had reportedly curved out after bursting the shoreline.

It is projected that water levels will rise but will eventually drop due to construction of hydropower dams on River Nile.

Apparently, most villages, land sites and beaches around Lake Victoria have been submerged.