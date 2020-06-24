NEMA orders city residents to demolish own houses

By James Kabengwa

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered the demolition of hundreds of houses in Kansanga Wetland.

In a June 8 letter, Dr Tom Okurut, ordered residents of Sankala Village, Makindye Division, to vacate the wetland with immediate effect.

Dr Okurut’s order follows the erection of illegal structures in the wetland. “Stop everything immediately, vacate, demolish and restore what was destroyed,” Dr Okurut ordered.

“You are given twenty one days from the date of receipt of this restoration order. Take note that failure to comply with the above directive shall result in the authority or any other person authorised under the law to take all necessary steps to ensure the above directives are complied with,” Dr Okurut said.

In his address to the nation on Monday, President Museveni ordered encroachers to vacate wetlands because it is causing silting of water bodies.

Dr Okurut said the activities at Kansanga Wetland were contrary to the Nema Act and regulations.

Advertisement

However, Makindye East MP Allan Ssewanyana yesterday said the Nema Act came into force after the residents had settled in the area. “Government should compensate them. People have stayed here even before the NEMA Act was put in place. We have just seen our people displaced at Mulungu....” MP Ssewanyana said.

Makindye East Councillor Ismael Tabalamule said at least 700 homes are affected. “We will follow the law, but at the same time how did government supply us with water and electricity if our people were in an illegal area?” he wondered.

In April 2020, President Museveni ordered the minister of Water and Environment to restore affected wetlands, shorelines and river banks.