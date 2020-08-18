NRM chairpersons in Busoga shun Kadaga meeting

By ASUMAN MUSOBYA

IGANGA- A group of National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairpersons in Busoga Sub-region have boycotted a campaign meeting that was organised by Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament.

Ms Kadaga, a member of the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC), is vying for the female vice chairperson slot in the party’s top organ, against Bukono Member of Parliament (MP) and State Minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza.

The meeting at Iganga High School, was expected to draw NRM chairpersons from eleven districts of Busoga Sub-region.

However, only Mr Sam Ibinga from Bugweri showed up.

Hajji Abubaker Walubi, the NRM chairman in Iganga District, who doubles as the leader of all party chairpersons in Busoga Sub-region, said that he did not receive official invitation.

According to Mr Walubi, Ms Kadaga “undermined their political potential” by appointing MPs from Busoga Sub-region as her campaign managers.

“We are mature people and need to be respected. We cannot attend a meeting to which we were not invited,” Mr Walubi said.

The Bugiri District NRM chairperson, Mr Stephen Mutumba, on Monday said he received calls from a number of his colleagues, who were inquiring about the meeting yet he knew nothing about it.

However, Mr Gaster Mugoya Kyawa, the Bukooli North MP, who is Ms Kadaga’s campaign manager said all the delegates, including NRM district chairpersons, were officially invited but they decided to boycott the meeting.

He said all those who shunned the meeting are “enemies of Busoga” because “Ms Kadaga has played a big role in the development of the region.”

“I want to inform you that there are people within and outside Busoga who are being used to fight development but we are also ready to attack them,” he said.

Cultural leaders from Kigulu chiefdom, led by Princess Ruth Nakayima Nakidodo, held prayers and handed over a spear and shield to Ms Kadaga to enable her gain support and win the Thursday elections.

Ms Kadaga, expressed concern that people from Busoga are being used by some groups to pull her down.

“I want to tell you that I have done a lot of things in this country but some people are still fighting me but I know that God is there for me and I will win them,” she said.

Ms Kadaga highlighted the creation of new constituencies, districts and employment opportunities to Ugandans, especially people from Busoga Sub-region, as some of her accomplishments.

She denied allegations that she is spearheading the relocation of Busoga University from Iganga to Kamuli, her home district.