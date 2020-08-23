Night watchman arrested over murdering a colleague

By Paul Adude

Police is holding in custody a 29-year old night watchman for allegedly hacking his colleague to death on Friday.

Mr David Elungole a resident of Busambagga Katabi town council is said to have lured Mr Kizito Kiwanuka Archileo, 52, a resident of Mattugga, off Bombo road to Katabi Town council with a promise of offering him financial assistance.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigyire confirmed the arrest of Mr Elungole, who is currently detained at Entebbe main police station.

“The crime was reported by Mr David Miguel Adrade an engineer with GB Company located in Garuga Katabi Sub County. The deceased was lame, walking on clutches with pending hernia operations, and he travelled on the evening of August 21 this month to seek for financial assistance.

“The suspect and the deceased stayed late out on the verandah suspected boozing and later developed a misunderstanding towards the morning hours, they fought and the suspect used the deceased’s clutches to shutter his skull beyond recognition,” Mr Oweyesigyire said.

“The suspect later on escaped from the scene leaving his trousers and a pair of sandals that were stained with blood. We visited the scene recovered exhibits and started investigations, we took the body to Mulago city mortuary and the suspect is charged with murder as the investigations are ongoing,” he said.

However, a source privy to the arrest who preferred anonymity said upon interrogation at police after his arrest, the suspect confessed to having killed the deceased who was his former workmate using an axe and panga after lacing his food and drink with chloroform. The suspect said it was from a past grudge where he accuses the deceased of having a relationship with his wife.

“The suspect said he lured the deceased Elungole to travel to Katabi promising to give him Shs450,000 which he had left demanding their boss before he left for a new job in Mattuga. After the deceased drank his last bottle and slept off, the suspect picked an axe and hit him before dragging him out to the verandah where he finished him off at around 5:30 am,” the source said.