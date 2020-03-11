One dead, 22 injured after classroom block collapses on pupils in Butaleja
Wednesday March 11 2020
A 10-year-old pupil has died while 22 others have sustained serious injuries after a Primary three classroom block collapsed on them at a government-aided Nakwasi Primary school in Butaleja Sub County, Butaleja District.
The incident happened on Wednesday at around 4pm shortly after a heavy downpour characterized with hailstorm.
A girl only identified as Mwajuma Namugawe died from the hospital where she had been rushed with her colleague who sustained broken limbs and head injuries.
The school head teacher, Mr Yefusa Wadidi said the pupils were in class when the wall collapsed.
He identified some of the injured as Godfrey Hasere, George Galyomba, Bashiri Asoli, Fahadi Hamya, Jackson Hasahya, Emma Mujawo, Christine Baluka and Kalimu Higenyi.
Others include, Muhammad Muyagu, Nasulu Kambo, Joseph Wahwaya, Alafa Kerebe, Sumani Edube, Difasi Ndoboli, Balam Mabela and Bulayimu Wandera, among others.
“We had a hailstorm that caused a collapse of a classroom block in our school. The incident led to a loss of one pupil so far while others have been retrieved from the debris,“ said Mr Wadidi.
According to Mr Wadidi, the injured pupils were taken to different health facilities in the district.
“About 14 pupils are admitted at Nakwasi Health centre III while eight others are admitted at Busolwe hospital where they are receiving treatment. We are saddened but we ask God to comfort us at this trying moment, “said Mr Wadidi.
Mr Hiire Amos, the Publicity Secretary, Uganda Primary School Head teachers Association, Butaleja branch, said the incident happened at around 4pm.
The Butaleja District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Katumba Mugerwa said investigations have started.
“It’s true one pupil has been confirmed dead and we are yet to establish the number of the injured. We are still at the scene, “said Mr Katumba.