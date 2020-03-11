By YAHUDU KITUNZI

A 10-year-old pupil has died while 22 others have sustained serious injuries after a Primary three classroom block collapsed on them at a government-aided Nakwasi Primary school in Butaleja Sub County, Butaleja District.

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 4pm shortly after a heavy downpour characterized with hailstorm.

A girl only identified as Mwajuma Namugawe died from the hospital where she had been rushed with her colleague who sustained broken limbs and head injuries.

The school head teacher, Mr Yefusa Wadidi said the pupils were in class when the wall collapsed.

He identified some of the injured as Godfrey Hasere, George Galyomba, Bashiri Asoli, Fahadi Hamya, Jackson Hasahya, Emma Mujawo, Christine Baluka and Kalimu Higenyi.

Others include, Muhammad Muyagu, Nasulu Kambo, Joseph Wahwaya, Alafa Kerebe, Sumani Edube, Difasi Ndoboli, Balam Mabela and Bulayimu Wandera, among others.

“We had a hailstorm that caused a collapse of a classroom block in our school. The incident led to a loss of one pupil so far while others have been retrieved from the debris,“ said Mr Wadidi.

According to Mr Wadidi, the injured pupils were taken to different health facilities in the district.