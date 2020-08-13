By ALEX ASHABA

A total of 120 long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets that were dispatched to Kabarole District to be distributed to the community, have been allegedly stolen.

On July 26, the Ministry of Health dispatched 240,880 mosquito nets to the district and they were delivered to the respective Sub County headquarters.

Dr Shaban Mugerwa, the team leader for distribution of mosquito nets from the Ministry of Health, said the case was reported to Kichwamba Sub County where three bales each containing 40 nets were allegedly stolen from the store.

“It is very unfortunate that even before the distribution exercise kicks off on Saturday, 120 nets have been stolen from the store of Kichwamba Sub County. We have reported this matter to police and investigations have commenced,” he said on Wednesday during an advocacy meeting with stakeholders at the district headquarters.

Dr Mugegwa said the distribution process is now paralyzed in Kichwamba Sub County. He, however, said they will train store keepers in the whole district to ensure that there is no more theft of nets going forward.

The Kabarole Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Festus Bandeeba who chaired the meeting said they have received similar reports about theft of 8 bales of mosquito nets in Busoro Sub County and are still locating them as security.

“The delivery of these mosquito nets to our district was not good but now we want transparency while distributing these nets to our members of the community. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

He, however, questioned the method used to deliver the mosquito nets in the district saying they were not involved in the first place during the delivery and it’s unfortunate to see that some have been stolen.

The distribution exercise of mosquito nets in Kabarole is slated to start on Saturday and end next week on Wednesday.

In June, the government launched the distribution of 27 million mosquito nets worth Shs532 million countrywide and this will be the third time people receive free mosquito nets.

“We delayed the distribution process of these mosquito nets because of Covid-19, but recently we started with 25 districts in Eastern Uganda and now we are in Western Uganda where we shall distribute mosquito nets to 27 districts including those districts in Rwenzori region,” Dr Mugerwa said.