Police arrest boda boda riders for pouring relief food

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Butaleja District have arrested three boda boda cyclists for allegedly pouring on ground relief food given to them by the District Woman MP.

It’s reported that a section of angry boda boda riders in Butaleja Town Council poured about 50kgs of maize flour which they received from the district Covid-19 taskforce claiming that it was too little.

According to the district authorities, the maize flour was donated by District Woman Mp, Ms Milly Mugeni.

Last week, Ms Mugeni donated 6 tons of maize flour 480kgs of sugar, 200 bars of soap and nine jerrycans hand sanitizer.

A boda Boda in Butaleja Town council who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, said they agreed to pour the maize flour in the dust because it was little.

"We are over 200 boda boda riders at our stage but we only received 50kgs to share among ourselves, this means each one of us was going to get a quarter a kilo. We rather remain without food other than getting that little," he said.

The Butaleja District Police Commander, Mr Hassan Katumba Mugerwa, confirmed the incident, saying three people are in detention.

"We have so far arrested three and we are still hunting for others who participated in this disrespectful exercise. They will be charged accordingly," he said.