Police deployed at Besigye’s Katonga office

By Damali Mukhaye

Police on Tuesday besieged offices of Dr Kizza Besigye on Katonga Road in Kampala, to stop the 'No Nedda' campaign that is intended to reject what opposition activists describe as government injustices against Ugandans during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Dr Besigye is a four time presidential candidate.

The campaign that was announced on Monday in Wakiso town, involves among other noise making tactics; blowing whistles, vuvuzelas, hooting, banging items like saucepans and kettles.

Political activists from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change, Justice Forum, the Conservative Party and the People Power Movement are behind the non-violent campaign.

However, minutes after activists started blowing their vuvuzelas, police officers surrounded the offices.