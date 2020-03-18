Speak up on injustice, Besigye asks clerics

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Former president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party Kizza Besigye has challenged religious leaders to publicly condemn the ongoing injustice against Ugandans who are opposed to President Museveni’s government.

Dr Besigye also asked court to expedite his trial on treason charges before 2021 election campaigns start.

He made the remarks yesterday during his courtesy visit to the Supreme Mufti Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa at Kibuli mosque.

Dr Besigye was accompanied by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

During the meeting, Supreme Mufti Ndirangwa said he was disappointed with the way government had sidelined Muslims from public jobs.

He said there are only two Muslims in Cabinet while others who seek government jobs are ignored.

“The government has always said that Muslims did not have qualifications. This is wrong because I can bring about 30 Muslims who went to school and have PhDs and can form a full Cabinet. What wrong did we commit that our children cannot get a share of this country’s bread?” Supreme Mufti Ndirangwa wondered.

He said Muslim clerics have been murdered, but government has not released a progress report on the cases.

He also questioned the Electoral Commission (EC) why it is looking on as police are blocking aspirants it has cleared to consult Ugandans about their candidature ahead of 2021 elections.

In response, Dr Besigye said religious leaders should not leave the struggle of freedom to only political leaders.

“There is a lot of inequality in this country in terms of religion, opportunities and accessing services and the government is to blame for all this,” Dr Besigye said.

“I came here to invite the religious leaders to become part of the struggle. They are the voice to the voiceless, hence they must also stand up and fight for the equity and justice for all Ugandans,” he added.

Police have blocked two presidential aspirants Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde from consulting the voters about their candidature for the 2021 elections despite the EC having cleared them to proceed.

Mr Lukwago said some of the issues that have been raised by Supreme Mufti Ndirangwa will be taken to the International Criminal Court.

Dr Besigye said he was charged with treason in 2016 after the presidential election when he declared himself president of the “People’s Government.”

“Let the court hear my treason case because we going for another election in 2021. So what happens if I contest and yet the case from the previous case has not been finalised? Will they declare me the winner, when they have not given me my seat for the previous election?” Dr Besigye asked.

Supreme Mufti Ndirangwa asked Ugandans seek God’s mercy over the coronavirus epidemic.

