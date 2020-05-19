Suspect dies in Arua police cells

By Juliet Nalwooga

Police are investigating circumstances under which a 24-year-old suspect who had been detained at Arua Central Police Station died in the cells.

SP Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police spokesperson said Philliam Orodriyo, a resident of Kasua village, Pajulu Sub County, Arua District, was arrested last week by the Regional Flying Squad Unit personnel, after reports that he had stolen a motorcycle.

"On the May 15, 2020, the deceased, Orodriyo Philliam was arrested by the Regional Flying Squad unit officers, on allegation of stealing a motorcycle Reg. No.UEP 155N, Bajaj of one Charles Eyotia. On Sunday, he fainted while in police cells and banged his head hard on a metallic door,” she said.

The police spokesperson said Orodriyo was found foaming and bleeding in the mouth.

Ms Angucia said Orodriyo’s body was found by the guards before it was taken to Arua Regional Referral Hospital where a postmortem was done and handed over to the relatives for burial.