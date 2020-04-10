Three Covid-19 patients test negative after treatment in Uganda

By Job Bwire

Three of the 53 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Uganda have tested negative twice after treatment and are set to be discharged from respective hospitals, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

"All the 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialised Hospital (20), Entebbe Grade B Hospital (31), Adjumani (1) and Hoima (1) hospitals. Three cases have tested negative twice after treatment and are being considered for discharge by clinicians," the director general Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa said in a statement.

Dr Mwebesa further revealed that all the 338 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for COVID-19 on Thursday were negative.

The total number of confirmed cases in Uganda still stands at 53 after one more person tested positive on Wednesday.

A cumulative of 3,862 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Uganda.

"538 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 571 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up," Dr Mwebesa added.