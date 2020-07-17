Two city vendors arrested for stabbing KCCA enforcement officers

By MONITOR TEAM

Two vendors have been detained by police on attempted murder charges after they allegedly stabbed two Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) law enforcement officers in the New Taxi Park.

One of the enforcement officers is fighting for his life in intensive care unit at Novik Hospital on Bombo Road while the other is stable but still admitted, according to police.

“The two officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were attacked by a hawker and his colleagues,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango said.

The suspects, police identified as Juma Akankwasa and Charles Nsereko, have since been arrested and detained at Central Police Station, Kampala.

“According to preliminary information, Isaac Egesa Obuli, a law enforcement officer/ Administrator at New Taxi Park, held a meeting to resolve dispute on management of a stage between Masaka and Ssebambule taxi operators. Mr Egesa with his subordinates in company of the two wrangling groups went for a fact-finding mission on the ground where the differences were resolved amicably. As they were returning from the field, they heard one of the law enforcement officers behind crying for help. They found out that he had been stabbed and was on the ground as Akankwasa was holding a blood stained knife,” Mr Onyango narrated in a statement on Friday.

He said the law enforcement officers attempted to disarm Akankwasa but he stabbed one John Lubega, another law enforcement officer.