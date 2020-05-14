Two police officers die in Kasese car crash

By Scovia Atuhaire

Two police officers attached to Bushenyi police station have died in a road accident in Hima town along Kasese-Fort Portal road.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesigye said Thursday that the car in which the officers were travelling lost control and rammed into another stationary vehicle.

He identified the officers as Wilson Mbusa and Daniel Kule who were travelling in a police pickup Reg.no. UP 7527.

He said the bodies were taken to Kasese health center III for postmortem as investigations continue.

“I urge members of the public to use the road carefully as it is under construction. I also urge contractors to put sign posts for people to easily detect danger,” he said.