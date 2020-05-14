By MONITOR TEAM

At least 13 more truck drivers have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing Uganda’s virus tally to 139.

The confirmed cases are among 1,741 truckers whose samples were tested on Wednesday.

The new cases are seven Ugandans, five Kenyans and one Eritrean who arrived from Tanzania, South Sudan and Kenya via Mutukula, Elegu and Malaba, according to Ministry of Health.

However, all 363 community samples tested negative for the virus.

“Total samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute are 2, 104,” the ministry said in a statement.

So far, more than 2,000 contacts of all the other truck drivers who tested positive earlier have been followed up by the ministry of health.

The high number of truck drivers testing positive has been a cause of anxiety and contention among locals who are scared for their lives. The truck drivers are equally complaining about the long queues at border points.

To minimise the spread of the disease, presidents of the East African Community yesterday agreed to carry out double testing of drivers. Drivers will be tested in their countries and only allowed to drive once they test negative. They will also have to undergo another test when entering another country.

In addition to this, the health ministry officials are eager to introduce new testing methods that will allow for more controlled movement of drivers.

The use of Genexpert machines that allow for the release of results within an hour was supposed to start on Wednesday at the Malaba and Mutukula border points of entry. However, due to logistical issues, this was not able to take place.