Uganda’s virus cases rise to 902

By MONITOR TEAM

The Ministry of Health officials have reported nine new Covid-19 infections as Uganda’s total number of confirmed cases Thursday rose to 902.

All new confirmed cases are Ugandans, according to the Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.

“Two truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba, seven are contacts from Amuru (two) and Tororo (five),” he said.

Relatedly, 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus not allowed into the country.

Dr Mwebesa further said Uganda has (as of July 2, 2020) 188 active cases on admission. Of the active cases, 163 are Ugandans, 19 are foreigners and six are refugees.