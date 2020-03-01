CTPH beat off competition from two other finalists Dirty Girls of Lesvos and the SmartFish Group to claim the $100,000 prize with the runners up receiving $25,000.

By BENJAMIN JUMBE

Uganda’s Conservation through Public Heath has won the Saint Andrews Prize for the Environment 2020.

This has been revealed by the organisation’s CEO Dr Gladys Kalema Zikusooka who took to Facebook to express her excitement.

“We are winners of the Saint Andrews Prize for the Environment 2020. Thank you very much for all the great support,” Dr Zhikusooka said.

The St Andrews Prize for the Environment is an international environmental initiative by the University of St Andrews in Scotland that recognises global projects which make significant contributions to environmental issues and concerns with a focus on sustainability, conservation, and biodiversity and community development.

The finalists were selected by a global panel of experts representing conservation, sustainable development, engineering, economics and the University of St Andrews.

The announcement of the winner followed finalists’ presentations made at a seminar at the University of St Andrews on February 27, 2020.

CTPH focuses on the interdependence of wildlife and human health in and around Africa’s protected areas and has three integrated strategic programs: wildlife conservation, community health and alternative livelihoods.