Watchman detained over murdered colleague

By Paul Adude

ENTEBBE- Police have detained a watchman who allegedly hacked his colleague to death.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire said that the suspect is detained at Entebbe Police Station.

The suspect who is a resident of Busambagga Katabi Town Council near Entebbe town reportedly lured Achilleo Kizito Kiwanuka to his home after promising him money on Friday.

Kiwanuka was a resident of Matugga, Wakiso District.

Kiwanuka, according to Mr Owoyesigire had a pending hernia operation and was using clutches to walk.

Police say Kiwanuka and his host spent several hours drinking alcohol and later developed a misunderstanding.

Advertisement

According to police, a fight broke out and the suspect overpowered the sickly Kiwanuka before using a sharp object to hack his skull.

“The suspect escaped but left a pair of blood stained trousers and sandals at the crime scene. The exhibits were recovered and the body was taken to Mulago Hospital Mortuary,” Mr Oweyesigire said.

Police arrested the suspect at Gudda Landing Site.