Winnie Kiiza joins Muntu’s ANT party

By FAITH AMONGIN

As she bowed out of elective politics recently, Ms Winnie Kiiza, the Kasese Woman Member of Parliament, said she will not back down from the struggle to bring ‘change to this country’.

Her decision to step away from elective politics caught many by surprise as she was still a ‘darling’ who articulated issues on the floor of Parliament, making strong contributions that endeared her to not only her constituents but also to several Ugandans.

Ms Kiiza, who did not announce her next move then, left many guessing what the vocal leader could be up to. Well, on Wednesday, Ms Kiiza was unveiled as a new member of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), formed by her longstanding comrade Gen Mugisha Muntu.

She is now the fourth legislator that has joined the ANT, following her colleagues Paul Mwiru (Jinja East MP), Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Kassiano Wadri (Arua Municipality).

In a statement released on her twitter handle on Wednesday, Ms Kiiza explained that she is leaving the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), a party she has subscribed to since its inception 16 years ago to join ANT, where her “struggle for the liberation of Uganda will best yield”.

"I have done all I could to progress the FDC party and our objectives. While our struggle to liberate our country remains the core objective, our methods are fundamentally different and it is important that I partner with those with whom we agree on ideals and means," she said.

The former Leader of Opposition in Parliament who has legislated for the last fifteen years, reiterated that she will remain active with the forces of change without seeking re-election.

“I am able to speak and participate in active politics even without being in an elective office. This decision was made in consultation with my elders and stakeholders to whom I made promises when seeking office and I have kept my word,” Ms Kiiza said.

"I also wanted to practice what we preach by creating room for other capable women leaders in Kasese the same way room was created for me. It will give me much joy to participate in the election of Museveni successor,” she added.