Woman, daughter knocked dead in Mbale

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Angry residents of Bumwalye Village in Mbale District have burnt a vehicle belonging to a man who allegedly knocked two family members dead and left another seriously injured. Mr Henry Owori, a 35-year-old resident of Paya Sub County in Tororo District is said to have knocked and killed Irene Mutonyi, 35 and her daughter Asia Hasahya, 17, both residents Bumwalye village in Butaleja District on Wednesday evening as they walked home. Mutonyi’s other daughter Salima Namugajje, 7, was left fighting for her life at Mbale regional referral hospital. The accident happened at Bumwalye Village which borders Mbale and Butaleja districts. Mr Moses Nashimolo, an eyewitness, said Mr Owori was speeding before he knocked Mutonyi and her daughters.

“He was driving recklessly and we suspect he was drunk at the time of accident. We request Police to investigate the matter and produce the suspect to court,” Mr Nashimolo said.

After the accident, a group of angry residents confronted Mr Owori after realizing that their colleagues were dead.

The residents while chanting “We want to finish you, why did you kill our friends” then set the vehicle on fire.

The group was dispersed by police officers headed by Elgon Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Godfrey Mwesigye and Butaleja DPC Butaleja who rushed at the scene after the accident.

Mbale District Traffic Officer, Ms Juliet Kamahoro, said the suspect had been detained to help detectives in their investigations.

She said the suspect knocked two pedestrians dead while another was injured and admitted to hospital.



