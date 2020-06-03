1,081 more US coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

By AFP

That means 106,180 people have so far officially died from the virus out of 1,831,435 official cases, according to the Baltimore-based school.

The US has had by far the most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any country in the world.

The virus has killed at least 379,585 people worldwide since it appeared in China late last year, according to a count by AFP as of 0030 GMT.

Every American state has to some degree begun relaxing containment measures to stop the spread of the virus.