Covid-19: Kenya cases cross grim 2,000 mark

By LYNETTE MUKAMI

Fifty nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus, raising Kenya's confirmed cases past the 2,000 mark to reach a total of 2,021.

The new cases are from 1,518 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested since the onset of the virus now stands at 80,054.

The new cases are from Nairobi (29), Mombasa (14), Turkana (6) Busia (4) and Taveta (2).

Kajiado County recorded two new cases while Kiambu and Kilifi had one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are in Ruraraka, Westlands, Dagoretti North, Lang'ata, Kibra, Embakasi East, Kasarani, Kamukunji and Makadara.

In Mombasa, the cases are in Mvita, Kisauni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe.

Busia's cases stem from the Malaba point of entry and Alupe quarantine facility.

DEATHS

The country recorded five more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 69.

8 more patients were discharged as recoveries rose to 482.

"We are sad to announce the loss of 5 more patients who succumbed to the disease from facilities in Nairobi and Mombasa...Our condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and friends," Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

MADARAKA DAY PROMISES

The rise in cases comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta promised that Sh53.8 billion more will be sent to Kenyan households to help cushion them against the effects of coronavirus.

“This corona moment we are in is indeed a dark moment but the founders of our nation required us to be at our very best at moments like this,” the President said in his Madaraka Day speech earlier today.